What is happiness?
My happiness comes in little poems,
Like the eye of the hurricane:
The moment of rest after one chaotic lifetime
And the next.
I’ve spent time hanging
On to every moment,
Capturing what I wanted to be my own.
They told me, “To find true Joy
Follow Christ on the difficult road that leads
To salvation.”
It is not easy, but it is the way
To Truth and Life.
I have sought happiness of my own strength
And have found myself wanting.
I have tangled webs so thick that
I am scared to break them.
I am the one thing between myself and Joy;
Me and my selfish mind
Which wants to run everything for itself.
There is a happiness which is beyond
Yourself, irrational
To the mind,
Which is why I could not grasp it.
It is the happiness of the one
Who seeks God and is humbled
In service.
Yet I have set myself idols, holding
Me away from finding the Joy
Which is incomprehensible
And full beyond reason.
Come, find yourself in the eternal
Poem, you too are
A word. Unique, holy, and part
Of a narrative which speaks
Of a Father who loves his children.
One thought on “What is Happiness?”
Great post. I wonder what you might think if my thoughts around John 14 and happiness. Enjoyed the post! http://gregsmiths.com/why-happiness-is-never-enough/
LikeLike