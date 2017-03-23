In the Room

I loved God with all my strength on the sandy roads that wound through forests.
-Czeslaw Milosz
When one is lost in the forest,
The sun can play tricks, casting
Shadows over you as it moves
From east to west.
From where the sun comes to where it goes,
So far have You removed my sins; from
Christ’s right hand to His left.
All who have searched for the Fountain of Youth know:
Yes, you must die, and the memory of you
Will pass through many shades until it fades entirely.
Take my life and use it for Thy purpose,
Save me from the days in which I demand my desire.
Returning to the real and simple.
Despite the change of ceremony, it is still
The ghost of her fingers playing her chords which I hear.
Forgive me for my trespass of arrogance.
I live in a house shaped by everything but hands.
True, hands played a part, but these shapes are
Known by the spirit, not the body.
Teach us to listen to Your Spirit, patiently,
For by our own strength we only
Prove our dependence upon You.
I look around at the multiform image
Of myself, reflected by the world around me,
And remember that it is the Invisible God
Whose grace makes me new every day.
I can’t be alone; only You can move me.