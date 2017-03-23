Posted on

In the Room

I loved God with all my strength on the sandy roads that wound through forests.

-Czeslaw Milosz

 

When one is lost in the forest,

The sun can play tricks, casting

Shadows over you as it moves

From east to west.

 

From where the sun comes to where it goes,

So far have You removed my sins; from

Christ’s right hand to His left.

 

All who have searched for the Fountain of Youth know:

Yes, you must die, and the memory of you

Will pass through many shades until it fades entirely.

 

Take my life and use it for Thy purpose,

Save me from the days in which I demand my desire.

 

Returning to the real and simple.

Despite the change of ceremony, it is still

The ghost of her fingers playing her chords which I hear.

 

Forgive me for my trespass of arrogance.

 

I live in a house shaped by everything but hands.

True, hands played a part, but these shapes are

Known by the spirit, not the body.

 

Teach us to listen to Your Spirit, patiently,

For by our own strength we only

Prove our dependence upon You.

 

I look around at the multiform image

Of myself, reflected by the world around me,

And remember that it is the Invisible God

Whose grace makes me new every day.

 

I can’t be alone; only You can move me.

