Posted on

Seven Years of Letters: Year Six

My heartstrings are stretched inside a piano.

Any time the keys are pressed, a song

Is drawn. Each melody is a piece to my puzzle.
I still remember that one dance,

I know where to find the timeline.
I keep my thoughts to myself

These days, for thoughts alone 

Do nothing.
*Never laughed


Add a footnote that was not needed;

I think the meaning was clear. Teenage

Puppy love, but I bought that album yesterday.
It’s true:

I keep coming back here

Where everything slipped


It’s gone. The dream, it’s gone.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s