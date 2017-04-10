Seven Years of Letters: Year Six

My heartstrings are stretched inside a piano.
Any time the keys are pressed, a song
Is drawn. Each melody is a piece to my puzzle.
I still remember that one dance,
I know where to find the timeline.
I keep my thoughts to myself
These days, for thoughts alone
Do nothing.
*Never laughed
Add a footnote that was not needed;
I think the meaning was clear. Teenage
Puppy love, but I bought that album yesterday.
It’s true:
I keep coming back here
Where everything slipped
It’s gone. The dream, it’s gone.
