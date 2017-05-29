Posted on

The Forms

When I was younger

I saw

Slowly at first, then more and more

Until I was afraid I would never be happy again

My head was in the cave

Watching shadows and forms pass by on the wall

The rock wall upon which my house was built

 Ideas are boring, dangerous

Intellectual mind games, only half a person

I wanted to feel so that I could know

I was mindblown

I should have taken time before

I tied it all to something I felt

That was what shattered the heart

Hence the fire burned brighter

Forms dancing, clearer in the night

This light did not have to challenge the sun

Horus in the underworld

Somewhere my chains were broken

Still I carried them with me

A tongue of fire resting above my head

If I had known…

Amidst shattering again and again

Dancing through cliches 

From Hollywood fantasies

There was something that kept this threaded together

The tapestry is woven

Is being woven

In faith, hope and poetry

I learned to see the union

Between the seen and the unseen

In the Word made flesh

Incarnation

