When I was younger
I saw
Slowly at first, then more and more
Until I was afraid I would never be happy again
My head was in the cave
Watching shadows and forms pass by on the wall
The rock wall upon which my house was built
Ideas are boring, dangerous
Intellectual mind games, only half a person
I wanted to feel so that I could know
I was mindblown
I should have taken time before
I tied it all to something I felt
That was what shattered the heart
Hence the fire burned brighter
Forms dancing, clearer in the night
This light did not have to challenge the sun
Horus in the underworld
Somewhere my chains were broken
Still I carried them with me
A tongue of fire resting above my head
If I had known…
Amidst shattering again and again
Dancing through cliches
From Hollywood fantasies
There was something that kept this threaded together
The tapestry is woven
Is being woven
In faith, hope and poetry
I learned to see the union
Between the seen and the unseen
In the Word made flesh
Incarnation