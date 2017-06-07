Posted on

Consummation

I thought life would live

In a way accustomed to no one

Except for the individual

For each breath is its own word

Distinct but not divided

From the larger order

 

Your history collided with one

Of a struggle to breathe

Alongside anyone new

 

Hidden in spite

Left to live

In the this hell of a place

 

Righteous mind fights

Livid heart

 

Demigods fly to their

Mountainous scars

Wrap themselves in names

Of things forgotten

To fragmented civilizations

 

From life’s first cry

To final breath

Constantly avoiding

Inherent death

 

Find some way to live

That will bring eternal life

Without pain or suffering

 

It must be outside this veil

Bearing images of suffering

For in the ultimate suffering

There was silence

As the world shook

 

From here to transcendence

It isn’t too far after all

And after all has finished

We shall begin

