Consummation

I thought life would live
In a way accustomed to no one
Except for the individual
For each breath is its own word
Distinct but not divided
From the larger order
Your history collided with one
Of a struggle to breathe
Alongside anyone new
Hidden in spite
Left to live
In the this hell of a place
Righteous mind fights
Livid heart
Demigods fly to their
Mountainous scars
Wrap themselves in names
Of things forgotten
To fragmented civilizations
From life’s first cry
To final breath
Constantly avoiding
Inherent death
Find some way to live
That will bring eternal life
Without pain or suffering
It must be outside this veil
Bearing images of suffering
For in the ultimate suffering
There was silence
As the world shook
From here to transcendence
It isn’t too far after all
And after all has finished
We shall begin