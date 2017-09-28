In Praise of Light

The poet speaks praise
For the things that crush him.
In this tension, his words
Are given meaning
And demand a certain order.
Fill the night, then subdue it.
~~~~~~~~~~
Speak about things unspoken,
So far in the back
Of the head; their power
Is in the element of surprise.
I never thought it could
Defeat me, but now I know better
Than to claim ignorance.
Visions of galaxies: a black
So dark it defies any
Label of Color. Nothing
Lies between the stars;
Light cannot abound where
There is no space.
(Particle and Wave.)
Behold, God Incarnate reconciles
Earth and Heaven, bringing
All things to fruition.
And as it was in the beginning,
It is said: “Let there be light.”