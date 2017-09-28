Posted on

In Praise of Light

The poet speaks praise

For the things that crush him.

In this tension, his words

Are given meaning

And demand a certain order.

Fill the night, then subdue it.

 

~~~~~~~~~~

 

Speak about things unspoken,

So far in the back

Of the head; their power

Is in the element of surprise.

 

I never thought it could

Defeat me, but now I know better

Than to claim ignorance.

 

Visions of galaxies: a black

So dark it defies any

Label of Color. Nothing

Lies between the stars;

Light cannot abound where

There is no space.

(Particle and Wave.)

 

Behold, God Incarnate reconciles

Earth and Heaven, bringing

All things to fruition.

And as it was in the beginning,

It is said: “Let there be light.”

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s