Posted on

Vacancy

Holy Father, it is difficult

To believe in the God

I thought you were.

 

My soul trembles

Deep inside me;

 

Despite any prayer,

There is no peace.

 

Each smile

Takes the effort

Of repairing this broken heart.

 

No longer able

To speak freely

Without this veil

Which I have, for years,

Tried to tear,

 

For with metaphors

We draw closer and further.

 

What is man,

That you are mindful

Of him?

 

Thy will be done:

This is the prayer

Of exhaustion.

 

~~~~~

 

The weather is cold,

Life is broken in longing

For Christ. I am freezing,

Aware of every

Part of me that deserves

Everything except His Love.

 

I do not believe

Like I used to. This window

Leads to nowhere.

 

Don’t leave, I need you…

Words I never spoke.

All of the sudden

I forget my manners.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s