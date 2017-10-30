Holy Father, it is difficult
To believe in the God
I thought you were.
My soul trembles
Deep inside me;
Despite any prayer,
There is no peace.
Each smile
Takes the effort
Of repairing this broken heart.
No longer able
To speak freely
Without this veil
Which I have, for years,
Tried to tear,
For with metaphors
We draw closer and further.
What is man,
That you are mindful
Of him?
Thy will be done:
This is the prayer
Of exhaustion.
~~~~~
The weather is cold,
Life is broken in longing
For Christ. I am freezing,
Aware of every
Part of me that deserves
Everything except His Love.
I do not believe
Like I used to. This window
Leads to nowhere.
Don’t leave, I need you…
Words I never spoke.
All of the sudden
I forget my manners.