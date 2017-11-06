Once, I knew
The silence of God.
Since then I have longed
To know it in that way
Again. It was within
That certain silence
Where the words of the prophets
Dwelt: between here and there,
Now and forever. Promises
Mean nothing if they do not
Come to a man in need of hope.
I crafted my poems
In this new space;
It was great and dark
And I knew
I couldn’t be alone.
That Christmas, the idea of advent
Revealed itself as it came
To a world which I recognized
As broken, crying out
By its very nature.
When Christ came, quietly,
Only a few would know,
And even then only in part,
Just what they had received:
One who would stand between
God and man,
Making His place among us.