Here and There

Once, I knew

The silence of God.

Since then I have longed

To know it in that way

Again. It was within

That certain silence

Where the words of the prophets

Dwelt: between here and there,

Now and forever. Promises

Mean nothing if they do not

Come to a man in need of hope.

 

I crafted my poems

In this new space;

It was great and dark

And I knew

I couldn’t be alone.

 

That Christmas, the idea of advent

Revealed itself as it came

To a world which I recognized

As broken, crying out

By its very nature.

 

When Christ came, quietly,

Only a few would know,

And even then only in part,

Just what they had received:

One who would stand between

God and man,

Making His place among us.

