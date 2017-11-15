Outside, the air is different: cold,
Which reminds me of Your presence
In the midst of fear. The moon
Is dancing in and out of the clouds.
I watch it for a moment, standing
Still, breathing softly into the night.
May these prayers rise
To where You are enthroned above.
Praying was never my strong suit,
Just as I never liked to walk
While exposed. So tonight, as before,
I meditate with music, sometimes
Translating and sometimes wishing for something else.
No tu te vas conmigo
No me dejes con esa
