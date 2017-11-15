Posted on

Outside, The Air Is Different

Outside, the air is different: cold,

Which reminds me of Your presence

In the midst of fear. The moon

Is dancing in and out of the clouds.

I watch it for a moment, standing

Still, breathing softly into the night.

 

May these prayers rise

To where You are enthroned above.

 

Praying was never my strong suit,

Just as I never liked to walk

While exposed. So tonight, as before,

I meditate with music, sometimes

Translating and sometimes wishing for something else.

 

No tu te vas conmigo

No me dejes con esa

