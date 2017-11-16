Significant Nowhere

Out of reach and out
Of sight, all I am here for
Is to wait until I hear
My name.
There is no voice
I would rather have speak
At the funeral of the child
Who I was and still am,
Burning with rage in an attempt
To burn out of myself all
These things which remind me
That I am still human.
I don’t want to be God,
But near him, as I was to my father
When he told me he loved me
And for the first time I heard,
Believed and cried.
Forgive me, all who dwell
In the space I create
Because I’m afraid of everyone.
There is no excuse
But I believe in forgiveness,
Even if it is eternally out of my reach.
I thought that of all people
You would understand, but maybe,
Once again, I am wrong.