Significant Nowhere

Out of reach and out

Of sight, all I am here for

Is to wait until I hear

My name.

 

There is no voice

I would rather have speak

At the funeral of the child

Who I was and still am,

Burning with rage in an attempt

To burn out of myself all

These things which remind me

That I am still human.

 

I don’t want to be God,

But near him, as I was to my father

When he told me he loved me

And for the first time I heard,

Believed and cried.

 

Forgive me, all who dwell

In the space I create

Because I’m afraid of everyone.

There is no excuse

But I believe in forgiveness,

Even if it is eternally out of my reach.

 

I thought that of all people

You would understand, but maybe,

Once again, I am wrong.

