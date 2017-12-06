Posted on

The Age of Exploration

And when we set out,

They promised us gold.

 

Take, eat, you’ll never want to leave;

We stayed but then

We burned this garden to the ground.

 

I always wear a cross

Around my neck, beneath my shirt

To protect me from myself. Early

Morning, it is cold against my chest.

 

Across the sea we sail

In this vessel built from the hands

Of our fathers, over the sands of

Time and the waves of space.

 

Every night that I go

To my best friend’s house, on the other side

Of the city, I follow

The constellation of the streetlights.

They bring me to a place

Where I’d want to stay.

