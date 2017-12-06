The Age of Exploration

And when we set out,
They promised us gold.
Take, eat, you’ll never want to leave;
We stayed but then
We burned this garden to the ground.
I always wear a cross
Around my neck, beneath my shirt
To protect me from myself. Early
Morning, it is cold against my chest.
Across the sea we sail
In this vessel built from the hands
Of our fathers, over the sands of
Time and the waves of space.
Every night that I go
To my best friend’s house, on the other side
Of the city, I follow
The constellation of the streetlights.
They bring me to a place
Where I’d want to stay.
Advertisements