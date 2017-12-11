Second Sunday of Advent,
Finals week. The service is near
Conclusion, the aftertaste of communion
Lingers on my tongue, like the words
Of the last hymn we sing
Before going out into the world.
We are already there, but not yet.
More and more, I understand
What my professor meant, and I am sorry
That I despised his theology.
I have always had a longing,
A pursuit for the voice behind
The words. Often, I forget to listen well.
Perhaps becoming a child
Requires the faith which trusts
The love of the father.
Without understanding, I did as he said
Because I knew he taught me out of love.
