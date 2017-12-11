Posted on

Second Sunday of Advent

Second Sunday of Advent,

Finals week. The service is near

Conclusion, the aftertaste of communion

Lingers on my tongue, like the words

Of the last hymn we sing

Before going out into the world.

 

We are already there, but not yet.

More and more, I understand

What my professor meant, and I am sorry

That I despised his theology.

 

I have always had a longing,

A pursuit for the voice behind

The words. Often, I forget to listen well.

 

Perhaps becoming a child

Requires the faith which trusts

The love of the father.

Without understanding, I did as he said

Because I knew he taught me out of love.

