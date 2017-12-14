Posted on

Till We Have Faces

If there was another way,

I would have taken it. And yet

How could I have known?

 

This was supposed to be different:

Broken promises and lies, breathed

From bleeding hearts with blind eyes.

 

I know the terror of speaking

In the presence of a God

Whose image I have made.

 

Grace is a concept beyond

The reason of our Greek minds.

 

Sometimes I swing myself

On the thread of fear,

As if I could challenge

God Himself: “If You are truly

Who You say You are;

Save me.”

 

Shall I dare

To blame the evil

In this world

Upon His sovereignty?

 

As if I could know

Anything at all.

 

Once more, veiled, to the mirror

I am bound to ask:

“Who am I?”

One thought on “Till We Have Faces”

