If there was another way,
I would have taken it. And yet
How could I have known?
This was supposed to be different:
Broken promises and lies, breathed
From bleeding hearts with blind eyes.
I know the terror of speaking
In the presence of a God
Whose image I have made.
Grace is a concept beyond
The reason of our Greek minds.
Sometimes I swing myself
On the thread of fear,
As if I could challenge
God Himself: “If You are truly
Who You say You are;
Save me.”
Shall I dare
To blame the evil
In this world
Upon His sovereignty?
As if I could know
Anything at all.
Once more, veiled, to the mirror
I am bound to ask:
“Who am I?”
Advertisements
One thought on “Till We Have Faces”
Mirror reflection may focus a little light on identity but intuitive thinking can describe the importance of our lives.
LikeLike