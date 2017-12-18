Posted on

Third Sunday of Advent

Behold, the Christ-child, carved

From wood in the nativity sets

At church and in the windows

Of the forgotten world, forgotten

Because they are forgetting

And again forfeiting what is called

The “true meaning” of Christmas.

I’ve never understood strictly moral

Interpretation of history. As if God’s divine will

Is something we could find by exegesis.

Father, forgive my arrogance

And the blindness which I hold

Because I want to be right.

Some hurts I wear with pride, even inflicting

Upon myself things which I hope

To hold before Christ, crying with crocodile tears:

“I too have hurts that need Your touch.”

Fear drives the heart to a number of things.

Wisdom is folly; the Magi followed a star

Based upon an understanding of science

That the modern world would mock.

And yet I, in my wisdom, am proven

To be nothing more than a hypocrite,

Saying one thing and believing another.

I am tired of praying for the sake

Of praying. Words are scarce

And don’t say much. Silence

Is the prayer of the broken and longing.

