Third Sunday of Advent

Behold, the Christ-child, carved
From wood in the nativity sets
At church and in the windows
Of the forgotten world, forgotten
Because they are forgetting
And again forfeiting what is called
The “true meaning” of Christmas.
I’ve never understood strictly moral
Interpretation of history. As if God’s divine will
Is something we could find by exegesis.
Father, forgive my arrogance
And the blindness which I hold
Because I want to be right.
Some hurts I wear with pride, even inflicting
Upon myself things which I hope
To hold before Christ, crying with crocodile tears:
“I too have hurts that need Your touch.”
Fear drives the heart to a number of things.
Wisdom is folly; the Magi followed a star
Based upon an understanding of science
That the modern world would mock.
And yet I, in my wisdom, am proven
To be nothing more than a hypocrite,
Saying one thing and believing another.
I am tired of praying for the sake
Of praying. Words are scarce
And don’t say much. Silence
Is the prayer of the broken and longing.