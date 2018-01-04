Snow at the Beach

My family has vacationed in Hilton Head as long as I can remember. Last year, instead of coming with the traditional summer crowd, we came for the week of the New Year. The weather was perfect, the island wasn’t so crowded, and overall it was an incredible vacation. This year, we came around the same time, but were greeted by painfully cold weather (painful primarily because we expected it to be much warmer). For a while it seemed like it may have been a setup for a long and somewhat dreary week. (Who goes to the beach to stay in a house all day?)
But today it snowed, and it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life.
In retrospect, I am often find myself laughing at myself for worrying. You think I would have figured out by now to let things go and to enjoy them as they come. The LORD provides in most obscure, beautiful ways.
I was able to cut through a golf course on my way back home. It was rather surreal.