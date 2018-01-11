My neck no longer pops
As often as it used to
When I first began the habit
Of twisting my neck to hide
The blinking of my eyes: one open, one shut,
Always with purpose but ever my shame.
Back and forth, even at night
When I lie on the edge of sleep,
Restless in waiting for it to overtake me.
I see the image of a priest
Pulling at his collar, like a child
Who complains to his father:
“Must I wear this tie round my neck?”
But we know that in the end,
It will be worn, and we will be better for it.
This habit has held me four years,
And I do wonder what you think
When our conversations are interspersed
With a twist this way, a blink there
(No I wasn’t winking at you),
But I have come to an agreement
With my habit, and perhaps it is not all that bad.
For as the priest’s collar, I will keep it,
And though frustrating, it will be part
Of who I am.