Posted on

The Habit

My neck no longer pops

As often as it used to

When I first began the habit

Of twisting my neck to hide

The blinking of my eyes: one open, one shut,

Always with purpose but ever my shame.

 

Back and forth, even at night

When I lie on the edge of sleep,

Restless in waiting for it to overtake me.

 

I see the image of a priest

Pulling at his collar, like a child

Who complains to his father:

“Must I wear this tie round my neck?”

But we know that in the end,

It will be worn, and we will be better for it.

 

This habit has held me four years,

And I do wonder what you think

When our conversations are interspersed

With a twist this way, a blink there

(No I wasn’t winking at you),

But I have come to an agreement

With my habit, and perhaps it is not all that bad.

For as the priest’s collar, I will keep it,

And though frustrating, it will be part

Of who I am.

