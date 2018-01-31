Posted on

The Barista

I am met with grace

By your eyes which see me

 

Neither one of us could decide

When, where, or if such things could happen

But when two strangers pass they are invited

To each other

 

I can see nothing but what I have already seen

When I look at you

But every glance make you more yourself

And less what I know

 

And I am allured by the unknown

Which you are

 

In the dim light of a coffee shop

You are transfixed before me

Reminding me of someone I never knew

 

Every movement made with grace

Disperse the shadows of the particular day

