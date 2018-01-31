The Barista

I am met with grace
By your eyes which see me
Neither one of us could decide
When, where, or if such things could happen
But when two strangers pass they are invited
To each other
I can see nothing but what I have already seen
When I look at you
But every glance make you more yourself
And less what I know
And I am allured by the unknown
Which you are
In the dim light of a coffee shop
You are transfixed before me
Reminding me of someone I never knew
Every movement made with grace
Disperse the shadows of the particular day
