Let me recount the way it goes,
Moment by moment, savoring
Each sensation as they come
And weigh upon me.
First are the things unspoken.
Whether or not there is something
Which is here or absent, good or evil.
Searching for someone to blame;
Which part of me thinks too little
Or too much about myself and the world.
Entrance: one glance and I forget
Every story and every thought, leaving
Nothing but action. Or the lack thereof.
You know I’m there when nothing is funny
But I’m still laughing.
The floor fell out
As I proceed to be aware of every
Nerve which you feel when trying so hard
To think about nothing.
She is still standing, my fate
Is yet to be sealed. Joy with terror
Or pain with poetry.
Now you know which one it was.
Ten feet and a fucking world apart.