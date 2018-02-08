Posted on

Approach

Let me recount the way it goes,

Moment by moment, savoring

Each sensation as they come

And weigh upon me.

 

First are the things unspoken.

Whether or not there is something

Which is here or absent, good or evil.

Searching for someone to blame;

Which part of me thinks too little

Or too much about myself and the world.

 

Entrance: one glance and I forget

Every story and every thought, leaving

Nothing but action. Or the lack thereof.

 

You know I’m there when nothing is funny

But I’m still laughing.

 

The floor fell out

As I proceed to be aware of every

Nerve which you feel when trying so hard

To think about nothing.

 

She is still standing, my fate

Is yet to be sealed. Joy with terror

Or pain with poetry.

Now you know which one it was.

 

Ten feet and a fucking world apart.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s