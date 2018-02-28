Find the Light

Was able to do some sketching in the midst of a crazy semester! I’ve always loved storms and thought that lightning was beautiful.
This sketch encapsulates in a way my experience as an artist. In our small boat, in a storm at sea, there is a moment where we find ourself balanced, a flash a light before us, and we capture this beauty. Actually, instead of capture, let me say we are captured and captivated by it.
“But He said to them, ‘Why are you fearful, O you of little faith?’ Then He arose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm.”
Matthew 8:26
