And here, at the end,
What is knowledge?
Do I pray to convince myself
Or convince myself to pray?
Faith from practice. Knowledge
Coexists in my mind
With poetry. Wisdom and folly
Do not seem different by any
Intrinsic quality which they possess.
Perhaps I am mixing metaphors,
As I have a tendency
To do quite often. Back then,
I fought for a concept
That could transcend the realm
Of pain. Some things
I have journeyed through,
Elsewhere I found more articulate
Language to cover what lacked.
I could speak any way
In any language. If I have not
Love, it is worth nothing.
My poems fall so short
Of the Glory of God.
