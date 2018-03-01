Posted on

And Here, At the End

And here, at the end,

What is knowledge?

Do I pray to convince myself

Or convince myself to pray?

Faith from practice. Knowledge

Coexists in my mind

With poetry. Wisdom and folly

Do not seem different by any

Intrinsic quality which they possess.

 

Perhaps I am mixing metaphors,

As I have a tendency

To do quite often. Back then,

I fought for a concept

That could transcend the realm

Of pain. Some things

I have journeyed through,

Elsewhere I found more articulate

Language to cover what lacked.

 

I could speak any way

In any language. If I have not

Love, it is worth nothing.

My poems fall so short

Of the Glory of God.

