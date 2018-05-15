Posted on

First Moleskine, Poem XXVI

Perhaps it was not

The man who spoke

Perhaps it was the man

Who listened

His prayers were heard

His sins were pardoned

He took up his bed

And walked

One thought on “First Moleskine, Poem XXVI”

  1. This post made me willingly inclined to feel loads of emotions I never knew I had. Wow. This is truly impressive. I am in awe. Nice work. I hope you could also try to follow my blog page, if you don’t mind. Cheers! 👏😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

