Perhaps it was not
The man who spoke
Perhaps it was the man
Who listened
His prayers were heard
His sins were pardoned
He took up his bed
And walked
Advertisements
"I pretended to work like others from morning to evening, but I was absent, dedicated to invisible countries." -Czeslaw Milosz
One thought on “First Moleskine, Poem XXVI”
This post made me willingly inclined to feel loads of emotions I never knew I had. Wow. This is truly impressive. I am in awe. Nice work. I hope you could also try to follow my blog page, if you don’t mind. Cheers! 👏😊
LikeLiked by 1 person