Posted on

Pain (In Summer and Winter)

There is the pain of heat

Which burns unto drought, but then

There is the pain of cold

Which bites.

 

In summer my sorrow was dry

And I could feel my strength

Dissolving with sweat until

Living was the hardest burden to bear.

 

But in winter my sorrow is chilled

To the bones which know the comfort

Of life in heavy overcoats

As I soldier on through pain that gives

 

Life, as a leper who knows

That to feel is a blessing. In winter

The rain is beautiful. My breath

Is the morning fog.

 

Broken, maimed, I found a home

In the sufferings of winter, where

The sunrise pierced grey clouds

In the morning.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s