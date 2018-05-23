Pain (In Summer and Winter)

There is the pain of heat
Which burns unto drought, but then
There is the pain of cold
Which bites.
In summer my sorrow was dry
And I could feel my strength
Dissolving with sweat until
Living was the hardest burden to bear.
But in winter my sorrow is chilled
To the bones which know the comfort
Of life in heavy overcoats
As I soldier on through pain that gives
Life, as a leper who knows
That to feel is a blessing. In winter
The rain is beautiful. My breath
Is the morning fog.
Broken, maimed, I found a home
In the sufferings of winter, where
The sunrise pierced grey clouds
In the morning.
