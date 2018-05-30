Posted on

Untitled

It’s hard to write things for myself. Without an audience, my work feels useless; capitalism taught me so.

 

I want to believe in values beyond what I can see, but too often my faith comes after sight.

 

I get nervous reading my poems: staring into a mirror is always embarrassing. Read it when I am gone, tell me if you liked it.

 

I used to know why I did things, now it’s just habit.

 

Let reality rush back in, catching me catching it, slippery like water but strong enough to knock me down.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s