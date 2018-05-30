It’s hard to write things for myself. Without an audience, my work feels useless; capitalism taught me so.
I want to believe in values beyond what I can see, but too often my faith comes after sight.
I get nervous reading my poems: staring into a mirror is always embarrassing. Read it when I am gone, tell me if you liked it.
I used to know why I did things, now it’s just habit.
Let reality rush back in, catching me catching it, slippery like water but strong enough to knock me down.
Advertisements