Trying something different tonight: a more prosaic form of poetry. Hope you enjoy…
Where I am going, you cannot follow.
The first memory: he was wearing a second-hand army uniform, walking into the bathroom, when he said it. I laughed. Whether this is one memory or a confusion of many, I do not recall. Those nights are the ones to remember. Filming movies after dark.
When it happened, there might have been joy, or sorrow, or both. It was before my first heartbreak. After that, nostalgia became as much a part of me as a chronic illness, like anxiety. Except anxiety can’t recall sorrow, or carve into the past such nagging loss.
Where I am going, you cannot follow.
When I dreamed she was gone, I woke up and cried. The first taste of loss. Nothing like falling from one artifact to the next. Everything had some philosophical significance.
Hallways are places for scenes to regret. There’s no time to think in the present: all my shining moments were in my head. Behind the theatre, I threw up and wiped my mouth on my sleeve.
Where I am going, you cannot follow.
I cannot mourn as I did then: when nostalgia was my closest comfort. Now the image is just out of reach. Close enough to see but too far to feel.
The Joad wore different colored socks. The army uniform strangely fit him and his made-up world. Soon after, he left, and all was relegated to memory. The empire, the classroom, the hallway where he said it:
Where I am going, you cannot follow.
O God, my God, I thought You had forsaken me to be alone. It took some time to find others who spoke in a language I understood. Forgive me.
In that hallway, in my soul, there is a child who doesn’t want to leave. But the elder tells the younger:
Where I go, you cannot follow.