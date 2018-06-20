These photos are from a hike I went on two years ago. My brother and I had gone to a cabin near Lookout Mtn, GA for spring break.
I like the outdoors, but typically at a distance. The idea of getting dirty and sweaty and staying that way for hours on end is not something I enjoy. When we set out, I was sure about ten minutes in that this hike was a mistake. It was already hot and densely humid at 9 o’clock, and we had barely gone 20 minutes. For the next hour, I trudged on through sweat droplets that drizzled down my spine and forehead.
This hike was not on a trail; rather, we stood in a valley, looked up at the highest mountain, and decided to reach the top. Up to this point, the land had been relatively smooth, with a slight uphill direction. At some point, which I had not realized, the slope has become significantly more vertical, and the bed of leaves replaced by rocks. I looked down, and behold, for the last few yards, I had been climbing up a wall of rocks, dressed in briars. This was when I began enjoying the journey. The rock face was such that, if a boulder slipped, or one of us slipped, there was a serious threat of danger. Somehow I, not in any regard an adrenaline junkie, found this exhilarating.
We continued up the rock face until we reached a point where the land flattened out again. Here, we stood upon one large solitary boulder. Between us and the next great climb was a briar patch. Painfully, our group waded through. We climbed the next face, a mixture of mud and leaves, and found ourselves circling around the central peak of the mountain. On the opposite side from where we started, we found a service road. There was a wooden staircase leading to cellular towers on top, which we climbed, regardless of the “No Trespassing” sign posted. The view from the top was absolutely remarkable. I tool these from the top.
2 thoughts on “Hike: March 2016”
Awesome pics !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person