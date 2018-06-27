B-17 Flight

This last Saturday, I had the extraordinary opportunity to ride in a B-17 bomber. Turns out this bomber, built just too late for WWII service, was used for all sorts of things before it was bought and preserved as a historic monument. For a meager $475 each, my brother, father, friend and I boarded this bomber for a 30 minute flight over Maryville and downtown Knoxville. The view was incredible. The safety was questionable. The engines were loud. Overall, parents’ money well spent! (thanks, Dad)!
I thought the propeller had stopped! (and that death was imminent). the shutter speed on the camera made it appear as if the propellers were slowed down. B-17s, I hear, can still successfully fly on two engines, and successfully land on one.
This one was taken by holding my phone out the hole in the roof. Super safe!
Notice the way the camera shutter speed warps the propeller! Neyland Stadium (UT football) in the background.