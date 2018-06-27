Posted on

B-17 Flight

This last Saturday, I had the extraordinary opportunity to ride in a B-17 bomber. Turns out this bomber, built just too late for WWII service, was used for all sorts of things before it was bought and preserved as a historic monument. For a meager $475 each, my brother, father, friend and I boarded this bomber for a 30 minute flight over Maryville and downtown Knoxville. The view was incredible. The safety was questionable. The engines were loud. Overall, parents’ money well spent! (thanks, Dad)!

fullsizeoutput_164

I thought the propeller had stopped! (and that death was imminent). the shutter speed on the camera made it appear as if the propellers were slowed down. B-17s, I hear, can still successfully fly on two engines, and successfully land on one.fullsizeoutput_168fullsizeoutput_165fullsizeoutput_167

This one was taken by holding my phone out the hole in the roof. Super safe!fullsizeoutput_16afullsizeoutput_163fullsizeoutput_16d

Notice the way the camera shutter speed warps the propeller! Neyland Stadium (UT football) in the background.fullsizeoutput_169fullsizeoutput_16efullsizeoutput_166

