Poison Gold

Wave after wave rolled over

The mountain and I stood facing these armies

With nothing but my name.

 

Neither salesmen nor politicians

Could prevail against me as

A chiseler of truth.

 

Which is to say, reality. Behind

The eyes there is always

The soul and the question of identity

As self against anything else.

 

Sometimes I have the most morbid

Of thoughts. Though I don’t take them seriously,

The point is that there is a space

Between thought and reality.

 

Though I despise clichés, it is to them

I revert when speaking about it to others.

 

To truly grasp the gravity of the situation

Is a lonely state of consciousness

 

And while many pass by, no Samaritan

Is there.

 

