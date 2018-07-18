Poison Gold

Wave after wave rolled over
The mountain and I stood facing these armies
With nothing but my name.
Neither salesmen nor politicians
Could prevail against me as
A chiseler of truth.
Which is to say, reality. Behind
The eyes there is always
The soul and the question of identity
As self against anything else.
Sometimes I have the most morbid
Of thoughts. Though I don’t take them seriously,
The point is that there is a space
Between thought and reality.
Though I despise clichés, it is to them
I revert when speaking about it to others.
To truly grasp the gravity of the situation
Is a lonely state of consciousness
And while many pass by, no Samaritan
Is there.