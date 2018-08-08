Unconventional Fun at the Beach

Dad and I were walking around the perimeter

Of the craft store when the snow began

To fall. We planned ahead a little too late.

It was at the beach, where snow hadn’t been seen

Since my mom was in high school. “Perfect,”

She said as she watched a white blanket

Turn her plans of vacation into a fort

That would keep us in the rest of the week.

You know, the kind of fort you make

By throwing blankets over tables and chairs.

But this time it was the whole island. I walked,

Foot over powder over grain until I realized

That with one great white brush stroke

Roads meant nothing anymore.

I took a left at who knows where, followed three deer

And arrived at our week-long home. In contradiction

To my mom’s anxiety that all was lost,

I was found

And the cousins were enjoying their indoor games.

