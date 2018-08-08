Unconventional Fun at the Beach

Dad and I were walking around the perimeter
Of the craft store when the snow began
To fall. We planned ahead a little too late.
It was at the beach, where snow hadn’t been seen
Since my mom was in high school. “Perfect,”
She said as she watched a white blanket
Turn her plans of vacation into a fort
That would keep us in the rest of the week.
You know, the kind of fort you make
By throwing blankets over tables and chairs.
But this time it was the whole island. I walked,
Foot over powder over grain until I realized
That with one great white brush stroke
Roads meant nothing anymore.
I took a left at who knows where, followed three deer
And arrived at our week-long home. In contradiction
To my mom’s anxiety that all was lost,
I was found
And the cousins were enjoying their indoor games.