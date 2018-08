This is Bingley, our Beagle. Here we observe the home-bred Beagle in its natural habitat, sleeping. Sleeping is one of the many events enjoyed by the great Beagle species. Other favored events include napping, eating, barking, moving from the sofa to the chair, and sleeping again. Occasionally a Beagle may express interest in its human owner known by them as ‘keeper of the treats.’

