New Orleans, August 2018

City of jazz

On the first night you gave me music

Beignets and a girl

Whose dark glasses were aimed

Straight at me





Spanish women have pretty smiles

And peddlers do their thing

Selling their lives on the streets

Trampled under the feet they meant to wash





Watch your wallet

You might just hand it to them

Piece by green piece





Christopher Walken took off his shades

Sat down and suddenly wasn’t

Haha… Walken anymore

(See what I did there)

The city even plays like jazz

One man’s song is another’s dance



That blond is the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen

And so is the brunette





Listen very closely and you can hear

Within the trumpets a subtle melody

Known as the annunciation of Christ





Even my mother

As she was giving directions

Sent the sign of the cross

Through cake-infested patio air

