Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

New Orleans, August 2018

City of jazz
On the first night you gave me music
Beignets and a girl
Whose dark glasses were aimed
Straight at me


Spanish women have pretty smiles
And peddlers do their thing
Selling their lives on the streets
Trampled under the feet they meant to wash


Watch your wallet
You might just hand it to them
Piece by green piece


Christopher Walken took off his shades
Sat down and suddenly wasn’t

Haha… Walken anymore
(See what I did there)

The city even plays like jazz
One man’s song is another’s dance


That blond is the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen
And so is the brunette


Listen very closely and you can hear
Within the trumpets a subtle melody
Known as the annunciation of Christ


Even my mother
As she was giving directions
Sent the sign of the cross
Through cake-infested patio air

 

