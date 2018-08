Faces hover

Deadpan

Between head and the mirror

Which goes two ways

Ticket salesmen make it

Through the last hour

Of a long shift

Did you know that some actors

Play in different worlds?

Not like an alternate universe

Where everything exists

At once

But here

To live in one

Erases any chance of existence

In the other

At night

They all go home

Be wary of consent

I saw an old friend

And let her go by

That friendship

Was another life

