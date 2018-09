I watched the mid-day crowd

Come and go and I saw girls

Trying so hard to be pretty that I know

They will never be beautiful

The change of light

As I walk outside

Puts me for a moment

In a blind man’s shoes

I believe in grace and I believe

In change but you must accept

All of it

It’s not the dark that blinds

But the light

Since January

The fever has spread

And it comes in bursts

That night when the world was spinning

My head was still

I prayed for peace

And prepared for the worst

