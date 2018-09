Theologians know better

But a child is honest enough

To ask if God

Could make a rock which He couldn’t move

It’s like watching the same show

Years later

With the optimism of nostalgia

The little old lady laughed and said

“I guess I’ll die”

I wish I could give myself up like that

To fall asleep without this bed

Falling out from beneath me

As I fall past

Remember me

