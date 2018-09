I want to wrap my arms around you

Until our sacred embrace ties us into one

I want to kiss you until you are

The only taste I believe in

We could dance through backroads

And cities and valleys

Until all I see all around me

Is you

I thought I had forgotten how to fall

In love but then you looked into my eyes

And I noticed the shades of color

That dispersed my anxiety

All I felt was fear and trembling

As my lip stammered

In the most terrible version of joy

