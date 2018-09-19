Meditation On Squirrels

Let us forego the formality

Of a quaint introduction. I am

The scatterer of squirrels. I am

The great giant in their midst, the terror

Of all things grey and small.



But what you do not understand,

Little creatures of the valleys

Established between mountains of brick,

Is that all I want to do is meet you.



Why must you hide in your trees

As from a tyrant of the earth?



Let us become acquainted. I will teach you

Of the things we do as men and you,

Well, you have already taught me

All there is to know.

Advertisements