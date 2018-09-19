Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Meditation On Squirrels

Let us forego the formality
Of a quaint introduction. I am
The scatterer of squirrels. I am
The great giant in their midst, the terror
Of all things grey and small.

But what you do not understand,
Little creatures of the valleys
Established between mountains of brick,
Is that all I want to do is meet you.

Why must you hide in your trees
As from a tyrant of the earth?

Let us become acquainted. I will teach you
Of the things we do as men and you,
Well, you have already taught me
All there is to know.

 

Advertisements

One Reply to “Meditation On Squirrels”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s