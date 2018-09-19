Let us forego the formality
Of a quaint introduction. I am
The scatterer of squirrels. I am
The great giant in their midst, the terror
Of all things grey and small.
But what you do not understand,
Little creatures of the valleys
Established between mountains of brick,
Is that all I want to do is meet you.
Why must you hide in your trees
As from a tyrant of the earth?
Let us become acquainted. I will teach you
Of the things we do as men and you,
Well, you have already taught me
All there is to know.
One Reply to “Meditation On Squirrels”
I like this so so so much!
