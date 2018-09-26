Who is my adversary?

For I fight against flesh and blood

And every week begin again drinking the blood

Of Christ. I fight against the terrors

Which spread like cancer through my mind

Until my body burns from the inside out.

My face is red but it is not shame. No words

And a God damn hangover from the time

I dared to believe in anger. I fight

Against the strength which holds together

The one whom I behold in the mirror. Tear down,

Tear down his walls I cry. But there is no answer.

For I don’t speak the same language as God

Despite the tongues I have acquired. We are

Without excuse but I don’t know how to approach

A God when the messenger drove me out of His courts.

There are no blues that could sound

Quite as heartfelt as the one who, never Christian,

Spoke with something that he called savior

And believed in idols. But here we are, celebrating

The one we tore open, then refused to accept

Until once again we placed fingers into open wounds.

Who is my adversary?

Lord, break me into a thousand pieces.

Break me like the godhead. Tear my skin off, piece

By fucking piece until there is no distinction

Between my sacrifice and Yours. Bury me deep

Within the blood and don’t let me escape.

I am the victim, I am

The villain. I am the prophet of my own destruction,

I am the blind man given sight. I am the lame

Who walks with a broken hip. I am the door, open thou.

I am the skeptic who chose to believe.

I am the empiricist who feigned romanticism.

You are the Great Confession.

Be my prayer.

Advertisements