I did not want to accept the notion

Of a God who accepted only our pain.



Without some answer

Or at least a harbor in which to dock my weary vessel.



That harbor is joy.



And I solemnly believe that joy

Is the cure for your disease;

For it is laughter, laughter that will save us.



If all the voices of the children overseas

Were laughing then we’d want to go meet them.

But they are crying. Oh yes, they are crying

And it bothers us so much that we have made

For ourselves these temples of white and black

Where we pray for faces which might as well be another

Name on a long list of the forgotten.



Blessed are the poor in Spirit

For they are the scapegoat of our sanctity.



We in the states prefer shadow boxing

In prayers, as it is much easier to fight

That which we know (I.e., artificial things).

Back in the old days, there were two kinds of saints.

Those who left the city to fight their demons

Outside, as a preventative force,

And those who entered the streets, found the demons

And confronted them.

Just imagine: and old man

In a brown robe stoops down to kiss the feet of Satan

Who, unable to comprehend the love of God,

Flees once again into inexplicable darkness.

