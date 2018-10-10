I did not want to accept the notion
Of a God who accepted only our pain.
Without some answer
Or at least a harbor in which to dock my weary vessel.
That harbor is joy.
And I solemnly believe that joy
Is the cure for your disease;
For it is laughter, laughter that will save us.
If all the voices of the children overseas
Were laughing then we’d want to go meet them.
But they are crying. Oh yes, they are crying
And it bothers us so much that we have made
For ourselves these temples of white and black
Where we pray for faces which might as well be another
Name on a long list of the forgotten.
Blessed are the poor in Spirit
For they are the scapegoat of our sanctity.
We in the states prefer shadow boxing
In prayers, as it is much easier to fight
That which we know (I.e., artificial things).
Back in the old days, there were two kinds of saints.
Those who left the city to fight their demons
Outside, as a preventative force,
And those who entered the streets, found the demons
And confronted them.
Just imagine: and old man
In a brown robe stoops down to kiss the feet of Satan
Who, unable to comprehend the love of God,
Flees once again into inexplicable darkness.