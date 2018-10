If I am the blood

Then You are the priest

Reeking with holiness

Once in a lifetime one may pass

Someone like her

Let the words of my mouth be forfeit

If ever I forget

The love which I have

For these certain things

Yet even if all of this

Fell into the space

Outside my sight

I will still have You

Let me follow Your voice

And I will be content to share with You

A small cottage in Paradise

