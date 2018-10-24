Excerpt: Eugene’s Dreams

All around him was a darkness so dense he could actually see it. He looked down and there was nothing: no reason why he might be here instead of there, no reason why he didn’t fall into the darkness below or above. So this was the feeling of stepping out over eternity. In the distance a light began to appear. As it grew closer, it grew into many lights, dancing in the shape of a human. They appeared to be close and far at the same time. Then, the constellation transformed into her. She walked towards him, slowly, and as she got closer he saw everything except her. It felt as though he was staring into a mirror which reflected everything about her that was himself. He could not recognize her, by appearance, but somehow he was aware that it was meant to be her.

“Who are you?” he addressed the figure before him. She gave no response. He looked down, and there was a gun in his hand, although he did not remember it being there before. His gaze returned upward as she jumped towards him. Her face was contorted into an appearance of horrific anger as she began to tear at his flesh. He screamed and tried to throw her off; however, their two bodies began to meld into each other. He fired two shots into her torso. She shrieked and dived into him.

There was now one body. In his mind, clearly, he could see her real face wearing an incredible look of pain. Coerced by an overwhelming urge, he raised the gun to his mouth and pulled the trigger. The monstrous other self inside him shattered and exited his body, tearing every fiber along the way. The shards reformed into their previous shape, only more terrible than before. It stood before him, staring through him. Every ounce of his body, soul, and memory was under scrutiny by this creature’s judgement.

In his head, he heard the scattered lines of a poem.

Oh yes, you must die…

“I can’t live with you.” He raised the gun.

When the heart stops, my contemporaries say, that’s it.

One shot. The creature shrieked and reeled back, but Eugene felt the bullet tearing through his own flesh.

Christians lost their faith in the severe Judge who sentences sinners to kettles of boiling tar.

Another shot. Then another.

I feel in myself so much veiled evil that I do not exclude myself from the possibility of hell.

Bang. Bang. Bang. Sound broke through the extensive silence. He never liked silence.

People who valued the perfection of their oeuvre over their duties as husbands, fathers, brothers, citizens.

After he fired the seventh shot, everything turned into complete and utter darkness. Eugene could see nothing. His body felt suspended over a thousand miles, formless and void.

“Dear God, forgive me.”

One star appeared. Then another, and then another. All around him, the world was returning. It was bright. The light grew and burned his eyes. Eugene staggered, fell on his knees, and was blinded. Lord, have mercy.

