Three Years Too Late

You’re three years too late

 

Back then I could have loved you

For I needed you then

But by now I have accepted the notion

 

I am made to disappear

 

Slowly

As handprint on a window

Which you might only catch at night

When the moon hits the glass

At the right angle

 

Stomach betrays the head

And now my heart is in purgatory

Caught between circles of love and hate

 

For hatred is the way I learned

To forget

 

I am not as cold-blooded

As the first look may tell

For underneath there is a remnant

 

A half-life of three weeks

As the soul approaches nothingness

Until finally there is nothing left

To break

 

There’s a game I learned where

She and I made sure

That there was nothing left for heaven

But this side of paradise is closer

To hell than you imagine

 

That is why my tongue fails

In a loud muteness despised by such ranks

As walk along this road

 

And though I walk the same path

I know that I could never in good conscience

Compel you to walk with me

 

