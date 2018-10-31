You’re three years too late
Back then I could have loved you
For I needed you then
But by now I have accepted the notion
I am made to disappear
Slowly
As handprint on a window
Which you might only catch at night
When the moon hits the glass
At the right angle
Stomach betrays the head
And now my heart is in purgatory
Caught between circles of love and hate
For hatred is the way I learned
To forget
I am not as cold-blooded
As the first look may tell
For underneath there is a remnant
A half-life of three weeks
As the soul approaches nothingness
Until finally there is nothing left
To break
There’s a game I learned where
She and I made sure
That there was nothing left for heaven
But this side of paradise is closer
To hell than you imagine
That is why my tongue fails
In a loud muteness despised by such ranks
As walk along this road
And though I walk the same path
I know that I could never in good conscience
Compel you to walk with me