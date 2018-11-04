Princess
In all your days you will never see
A wolf like me
To call me two-faced
Would be unfair
I began with
Pacing round the church
And howling at the moon
For unrequited love
We grew another alibi to ensure
That no one could reach me but myself
I have carried the burden of another’s life
As I watched it dance with death
So near to the grave
And I became the terror of their dreams
Stay inside when the moon is full
For in each cycle there is a time
When I do not know myself
The promises we made are forgotten
Our passion stirs
And when I wake up
There is blood to remind me
Of what should never be
~~~~~
If you are willing
And be forewarned
I feign no promises
If you are willing we can trace
Our paths through forests together
As long as you so desire
I am myself wherever I am
And no one can say I’m not
I feign no divinity
Nor god-like mind
I am among those who run from shadows
One of those for whom faith
Is a distant belief in pain and suffering
You will never meet
A wolf like me
For as the blood drips down my chin
I will turn and look mournfully
As I disappear into my own darkness