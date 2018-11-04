Princess

In all your days you will never see

A wolf like me

To call me two-faced

Would be unfair

I began with

Pacing round the church

And howling at the moon

For unrequited love

We grew another alibi to ensure

That no one could reach me but myself

I have carried the burden of another’s life

As I watched it dance with death

So near to the grave

And I became the terror of their dreams

Stay inside when the moon is full

For in each cycle there is a time

When I do not know myself

The promises we made are forgotten

Our passion stirs

And when I wake up

There is blood to remind me

Of what should never be

~~~~~

If you are willing

And be forewarned

I feign no promises

If you are willing we can trace

Our paths through forests together

As long as you so desire

I am myself wherever I am

And no one can say I’m not

I feign no divinity

Nor god-like mind

I am among those who run from shadows

One of those for whom faith

Is a distant belief in pain and suffering

You will never meet

A wolf like me

For as the blood drips down my chin

I will turn and look mournfully

As I disappear into my own darkness

