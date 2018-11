I want to leave behind

The high-browed battlefields

Where Christ’s sacrificed body

Lies mangled at the hands

Of our own tongues

I want to forget the pain

Of loving anything besides You

In a kingdom of priests

I am alone in the shadow of the cross

But sometimes when my eyes

Roll back into my head and I listen

Delicately

I can hear the tongues

Of men and angels

Broken like the Godhead

Where it all began

