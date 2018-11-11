Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Second Moleskine, Poem VI

As a child

Before my eyes opened I knew

The warmth of my father’s lips

Upon my face

 

Dear God

I look around

And all I see is You

 

There is nothing ordinary

Nothing kept safe from the sacred

Light of Your love

 

But tonight it felt as if

We spoke different languages

 

Why couldn’t love be easier?

 

All I wanted was

Deliverance

From my own name

As it has become to me

A sign of disgrace

 

Will You send me a savior

And how will I recognize her?

 

There are so many names

And all of them carry

Their own burdens of life

 

Still I don’t know which name

To believe in

 

Place Your lips upon my face

O Father

Cleanse the mark of my exile

And teach to me

Again

How to pray

 

