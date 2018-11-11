Second Moleskine, Poem VI

As a child

Before my eyes opened I knew

The warmth of my father’s lips

Upon my face

Dear God

I look around

And all I see is You

There is nothing ordinary

Nothing kept safe from the sacred

Light of Your love

But tonight it felt as if

We spoke different languages

Why couldn’t love be easier?

All I wanted was

Deliverance

From my own name

As it has become to me

A sign of disgrace

Will You send me a savior

And how will I recognize her?

There are so many names

And all of them carry

Their own burdens of life

Still I don’t know which name

To believe in

Place Your lips upon my face

O Father

Cleanse the mark of my exile

And teach to me

Again

How to pray

