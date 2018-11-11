Second Moleskine, Poem VI

As a child
Before my eyes opened I knew
The warmth of my father’s lips
Upon my face
Dear God
I look around
And all I see is You
There is nothing ordinary
Nothing kept safe from the sacred
Light of Your love
But tonight it felt as if
We spoke different languages
Why couldn’t love be easier?
All I wanted was
Deliverance
From my own name
As it has become to me
A sign of disgrace
Will You send me a savior
And how will I recognize her?
There are so many names
And all of them carry
Their own burdens of life
Still I don’t know which name
To believe in
Place Your lips upon my face
O Father
Cleanse the mark of my exile
And teach to me
Again
How to pray