I wander

Wherever the Lord sees fit

On any given night

First of all

Learn to break the silence

Of a heart turned cold from the fear

Of losing her to myself

Back up

Say these things with care

For at any time there may be judgement

At the hands of providence

It’s a long dark sidewalk

From here to the place

We call home

But again

I am ahead of myself

As underneath two lights

One shadow chases another

