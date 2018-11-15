I used to dream these dreams
Where she and I would play
Dangerous games where nobody wins
When we never woke up
And I finally saw someone else
Staring back from the mirror
It was clear that life
Would mean something different
The dance with Death led me
Down sandy roads through winding forests
Forget your notions of Eurydice
We left each other for dead
As if only one could survive
Romeo and Juliet lost its glamour
When I was the one with blood
On my chest
3 Replies to “I Used to Dream”
Love your writings, the last line did catch me off-guard. The flow and the words used are superb. Hope to see more from you. Have hope, write on! 😊
Many thanks!
you are welcome.
