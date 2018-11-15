I used to dream these dreams

Where she and I would play

Dangerous games where nobody wins

When we never woke up

And I finally saw someone else

Staring back from the mirror

It was clear that life

Would mean something different

The dance with Death led me

Down sandy roads through winding forests

Forget your notions of Eurydice

We left each other for dead

As if only one could survive

Romeo and Juliet lost its glamour

When I was the one with blood

On my chest

