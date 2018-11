Beyond the mere staleness

Of sufficiency

You fill my life with Your own

As if a command to be no one else

When I gaze into Your sacred eyes

Do I see myself

Or do I see the version of You

That I am becoming

O Lord

You have filled me to the brim with poetry

And it spills over in my head

But on some nights

I forget to write them down

And so they are only for You

