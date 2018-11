I step from key to key

Each one a tear shed for you

I am like a child

Returning to what I remember

Your smile

Which once called my name

Now stretches these hands

Across wooden frames

Even if only in my mind

And no

I wouldn’t mind

A midnight walk

I’ve been talking to God

For so long and He

Seems to wait

I’m not ready to leave

But something is tearing me

Away

And I see only myself

The weather and year

Rang forth like a prophecy

I am the only one

Who will ever

Break my own heart

