I watched a bearded man unfold God from the petals of a rose. I heard him laugh with angels as heads turned in delight and disgust.

I have seen my breath in the air while singing sad Christmas songs. All my best Christmases have held shades of blue in between the green and red.

I have seen flesh and blood twist and turn in my hands and I have seen the devil’s eyes staring back into my own.

I watched as lines were drawn in the sand and then crossed over again by knives. The crosshatching technique was taught in art class but I didn’t think much of it at the time.

I watched my chance at love slip away as I spurned it on account of my inability to recognize the many shades of paradise.

I watched as the sun bled into the sky and then at night, in the car of the girl I claimed to love, I watched it bleed over the back of the west, through ever branch of the trees by the road.

I have seen ruby lips glaze across my own.

I watched her car pass by the last time.

I have seen the sign of the cross made over me by hands in white robes, and I heard whispers of forgiveness which I find hard to accept.

I watched as he spread out his arms, the body of Christ in each hand before we ate.

I watched as the cup lifted to my lips, and I remembered the taste of good wine.

Somewhere in the dark of the forest, I reached upwards, and felt His hand close around my own.

