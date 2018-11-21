Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Joining the Dots

I’m finally joining the dots
To the picture you didn’t want
To send but now it’s too late
And I’m the one that’s dreaming now

Rather than dream
Let me say nightmare
For these are much darker than before
And the aftermath is too fucking real
As if someone made a bitter tea
Flavored with my first advent

I still see shadows
Where we stepped between the projector
And the screen
But it’s too late to change the story now

Settle in for the night and breathe
In with the number sequence until sleep falls
Like souls from bodies
Down into hell

 

