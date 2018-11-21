I’m finally joining the dots

To the picture you didn’t want

To send but now it’s too late

And I’m the one that’s dreaming now



Rather than dream

Let me say nightmare

For these are much darker than before

And the aftermath is too fucking real

As if someone made a bitter tea

Flavored with my first advent



I still see shadows

Where we stepped between the projector

And the screen

But it’s too late to change the story now



Settle in for the night and breathe

In with the number sequence until sleep falls

Like souls from bodies

Down into hell

