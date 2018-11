Your company is a pale white horse

I could never outrun

And despite the way you play

As if oblivious to the meaning of life

There is certainly the reflection

Of faith in your eyes

I cannot bear the sounds

That kindness makes

When in the shadow of graceless

Forests with their brittle branches

Always hanging beneath the sun

But over me

I cannot understand the ways of love

But fear

Is second nature

Since the day I promised to die

